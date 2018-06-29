MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara allowed just one run over five innings to win his first career start as the Miami Marlins defeated the New York Mets 8-2 on Friday night.

JT Riddle hit a three-run homer and Lewis Brinson, who had three hits, also homered in a pivotal six-run third inning.

Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto returned to the lineup after missing four games with a hand injury. Realmuto went 1 of 4 with an RBI.

Alcantara (1-0) struck out two and gave up five walks and three hits. The 22-year old right-hander was the top prospect acquired in the offseason trade that sent Marcell Ozuna to the St. Louis Cardinals. Alcantara made eight relief appearances for the Cardinals last season.

New York’s Corey Oswalt (0-1) started in place of Jacob deGrom, who was scratched hours before the game to deal with a family matter. The Mets expect deGrom to start Saturday afternoon.

Oswalt looked nothing like deGrom, whose 1.69 ERA is the best in the majors. Oswalt allowed six runs and six runs_all in the third inning_in just 2 2/3 innings.

Brinson led off the third with his 10th home run of the season. Realmuto and Starlin Castro followed with run-scoring singles before Riddle’s three-run blast to right field gave the Marlins a 6-0 lead.

Devin Mesoraco had an RBI double for the Mets, who have lost nine of 10.

Cameron Maybin knocked in Brinson in the sixth to give the Marlins a 7-1 lead.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: LHP Jason Vargas (calf) is expected to rejoin the rotation next week. . OF Yoenis Cespedes (hip) remained in Port St. Lucie, Florida, rather than joining the team for this series. Cespedes will continue to receive treatment and physical therapy.

Marlins: LHP Caleb Smith (lat) will have season-ending surgery. Smith finishes his rookie season with a 5-6 record and 4.19 ERA with 88 strikeouts.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (5-3, 1.69 ERA) is expected to return to the team and start the second game of the series.

Marlins: RHP Pablo Lopez is slated to make his MLB debut.

