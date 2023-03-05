MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 30 points and the Miami Heat held Trae Young to a season-low eight points in a 117-109 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.

Tyler Herro added 20 points, while Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin finished with 15 apiece for the Heat, who extended their lead over the Hawks to 1 ½ games for seventh in the Eastern Conference.

Young was 2 for 13 from the field. It was Young’s 17th game under double figures in his career.

The Hawks are 1-2 under new coach Quin Snyder, who took over Tuesday.

Down 21 midway through the third quarter, Atlanta rallied and got to 108-103 on De’Andre Hunter’s jumper with 4:39 remaining. But Miami responded with seven unanswered, capped by Martin’s dunk with 2:44 left.

Adebayo shot 10 for 12 from the field and the free throw lineof-12 from the field and free throw line and had 10 rebounds.

Saddiq Bey scored 22 points, Hunter had 17 and Clint Capella finished with 16 for the Hawks.

After allowing 71 first half points in consecutive home losses against Philadelphia and New York, the Heat maintained a double-digit lead the final 7 1/2 minutes of the second period and led 66-49 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Hawks: A night following his career-high 41 points against Portland, Dejounte Murray finished with 10 on 3-of-14 shooting. … Atlanta has scored 100 or more points in 39 straight games.

Heat: Adebayo has scored in double figures in the 60 games he’s played this season, extending a streak that began in the final 16 games last season. … Cody Zeller scored all of his 13 points in the first half. … PG Kyle Lowry (left knee soreness) missed his 12th consecutive game.

OLD ACQUAINTANCES

The encounters between Snyder and the Heat’s Erik Spoelstra were renewed Saturday. But long before Snyder and Spoelstra became successful NBA coaches they competed as teenagers in AAU tournaments in the Pacific Northwest. Snyder grew up in Washington and Spoelstra’s formative years were spent in Oregon.

UP NEXT

The Hawks and Heat will complete their two-game set Monday in Miami.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.