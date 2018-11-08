AAA to open its doors at midnight to give fans look at new Vice court

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Heat fans will have a special opportunity to preview the brand new Vice basketball court.

The American Airlines Arena will open its doors at midnight for fans to take photos and purchase new gear, Friday.

The Vice Nights merchandise collection will include items like jerseys, license plates and decals.

In a video shared to Twitter by @MiamiHeat, a gloomy Downtown Miami and Miami Beach are seen as a Lamborghini drives through the streets. On the back, a special “VICE” license plate.

We can feel it… coming… in the air, tonight. Midnight, tonight, to be exact. Midnight Madness inside @AAarena! Be amongst the first to get your #ViceNights gear and see our new Vice court! pic.twitter.com/Eu9QN4ogBM — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 8, 2018

The video transitions to inside the arena where Heat players are sporting the Vice jerseys as a rain falls in slow motion.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.