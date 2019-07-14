132 pets find ‘fur-ever’ homes during MDAS adoption event at Marlins Park

MIAMI (WSVN) - More than 130 four-legged friends found new “fur-ever” homes, thanks to Miami-Dade Animal Services and the Miami Marlins.

The county agency and the baseball team joined forces to host the eighth annual Adopt-O-Mania event at Marlins Park, Sunday afternoon.

Partner organizations offered spay and neuter surgeries for dogs and cats on site in two mobile clinics.

A season-high 132 animals were adopted on the West Plaza today! Add it to the page, @baseball_ref. pic.twitter.com/QkxcOx9CRL — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) July 14, 2019

The Marlins took to Twitter to announce that a total of 132 pets, 111 dogs and 21 cats were adopted during the event.

