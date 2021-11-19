TEMPLE, Texas (WSVN) — A woman has been arrested for throwing hot soup into the face of a restaurant employee in Texas.

Amanda Martinez faces charges of assault causing bodily injury.

Police said Martinez was the woman seen throwing soup into the face of an employee shortly after she complained that the soup was too hot.

The employee, Jannelle Broland said it all started when the woman called and complained that her soup was so hot that it melted the plastic lid of her cup.

Broland said when she tried to offer a refund, the woman started yelling and cursing.

“I told her, ‘Ma’am, I can still help you. All I’m asking is that you do not yell and curse at me,'” Broland said in a TikTok video. “Then she says ‘Oh, no honey, you haven’t heard attitude yet, and I will talk to you any which way I [expletive] want.’ I said, ‘No, ma’am you will not,’ and I hung up the phone.”

Broland said the woman then came back to the restaurant, yelled again and threw the soup in her face.

“It really felt like I had just been pepper-sprayed. My eyes were burning, my nose was bleeding,” Broland said. “By the time I wiped it away and could almost see again, there were already customers and staff outside following her out.”

Broland said employees and customers followed the woman and got photos of her face and license plate. A coworker also called police while a customer helped her clean up.

“I ran to the bathroom, and I was just crying, and this really nice woman was wiping me off with paper towels,” she said.

Broland said she is thankful for all the support she has received, but she is urging people to leave Martinez alone.

“All I can ask now is that you refrain from threatening or harassing this woman because this is already being handled,” she said.

Martinez faces up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.