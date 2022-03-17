(WSVN) - Whether you’re wearing green on Saint Patrick’s Day or not, here’s where you can save some.

Flanigans will be offering $1 off Guinness and Guinness Blonde pints and bottles and $1 off Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey cocktails.

The restaurant will have its “Leprechaun Express” going around to different South Florida locations to distribute gift cards and T-shirts and host giveaways.

LET'S GOOOO🍀



Check the schedule to find out when the Leprechaun Express will be at your Flanigan's. Gift cards, t-shirts, giveaways, and more!



🍺 $1 off Guinness & Guinness Blonde Pints & bottles. Now – April 2nd

🥃$1 off Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey Cocktails. Now – April 2nd pic.twitter.com/pIHkMdejC4 — FlanigansFL (@FlanigansFL) March 17, 2022

Applebees is offering $5 drinks, including a Tipsy Leprechaun and Pot O’ Gold Colada.

Duffy’s will have specials including $3 Green Miller Lite pints, $5 Guinness pints and $5 Jameson Shots.

🌈 ☘️ Tomorrow is the BIG day! Join us for green beer, Irish puns, and 2 for 1s! Stop by your favorite Duffy's TODAY for our #StPatricksDay specials including, traditional Corned Beef and Cabbage, $3 Green #MillerLite Pints, $5 #Guinness Pints, and $5 #Jameson Shots. pic.twitter.com/FLkwkQ9CnN — Duffy's Sports Grill (@duffysmvp) March 16, 2022

Krispy Kreme will offer a free green original glazed doughnut to anyone wearing green at their participating locations.

It’s your lucky day! 🍀 Starting today our O'riginal Glazed Doughnuts are going GREEN 3/16 & 3/17! 🍩 Stop by a participating shop wearing green & we'll even give you a FREE O’riginal Glazed doughnut. How’s that for good luck? #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/OTROKINlUD — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) March 16, 2022

At both Wharf locations, patrons will get a free Guinness with the purchase of a shot of Jameson.

Cause we all need to be touched by a little luck 🍻 💚



Join us tomorrow for our St. Patrick's Day Riverwalk Block Party 🥃 When you buy a shot of Jameson, get a #FREE Guinness all day long! pic.twitter.com/4s010kB7cy — The Wharf Fort Lauderdale (@wharfftl) March 16, 2022

Batch Gastropub Miami will offer $5 shots of Paddy’s Irish Whiskey and their special house made pecan whiskey.

Barsecco will offer $6.95 green tea shots and $6.95 green beer.

Keep calm and drink on! 🍻Join us on St. Patrick's Day to make the most of your celebration:



🍀 $6.95 Green Tea Shots

🍺 $6.95 Green Beer

🎸High Tolerance Live Band



For reservations: https://t.co/s8YpxX5Ene pic.twitter.com/3Yyn67TnIL — Barsecco (@Barseccobrkl) March 10, 2022

American Social Brickell will offer $6 Guinness, $8 Jameson and $10 Irish Car Bombs all day.

—

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.