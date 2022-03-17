(WSVN) - Whether you’re wearing green on Saint Patrick’s Day or not, here’s where you can save some.

Flanigans will be offering $1 off Guinness and Guinness Blonde pints and bottles and $1 off Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey cocktails.

The restaurant will have its “Leprechaun Express” going around to different South Florida locations to distribute gift cards and T-shirts and host giveaways.

Applebees is offering $5 drinks, including a Tipsy Leprechaun and Pot O’ Gold Colada.

Duffy’s will have specials including $3 Green Miller Lite pints, $5 Guinness pints and $5 Jameson Shots.

Krispy Kreme will offer a free green original glazed doughnut to anyone wearing green at their participating locations.

At both Wharf locations, patrons will get a free Guinness with the purchase of a shot of Jameson.

Batch Gastropub Miami will offer $5 shots of Paddy’s Irish Whiskey and their special house made pecan whiskey.

Barsecco will offer $6.95 green tea shots and $6.95 green beer.

American Social Brickell will offer $6 Guinness, $8 Jameson and $10 Irish Car Bombs all day.

