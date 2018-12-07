Wanted man replies to police department’s posts about him on Facebook

RICHLAND, Wash. (WSVN) — Police departments across the country often use social media to share photos of criminals at large, but those wanted individuals don’t usually reply.

That wasn’t the case in Richland, Washington, where police posted a photo of 38-year-old Anthony Akers as part of their “Wanted Wednesdays” notices last week.

“Wanted Wednesday! Anthony Akers (38) is wanted by the Department of Corrections for Failure to Comply. If you have any information please call 509-628-0333,” the department’s Facebook post read.

Hours later, Akers himself replied, writing, “Calm down, I’m going to turn myself in.”

But when Akers never showed up to the police department, officers replied to his comment with their hours of operation and even offered their non-emergency number for a free ride to the station.

Once again, Akers responded, saying he was “tying up a couple loose ends” and acknowledged he would likely spend a month behind bars.

“Should be there in the next 48 hours,” he said.

By this point, the post had gone viral, with hundreds developing a keen interest in the unusual digital dialogue. So when 48 hours passed, one person asked the police if Akers had shown up.

“He has not,” they replied.

Akers chimed in again: “Dear RPD, it’s not you, it’s me. I obviously have commitment issues. I apologize for standing you up. I will be there no later then lunchtime tomorrow, I know you have no reason to believe me after what I did to you, but I promise that if I don’t make it on my own by lunchtime tomorrow I will call for a ride to assist me with my commitment issues.”

He added: “Thank you in advance to your response if you are patiently giving me another chance with us, I know I don’t deserve it. P.S. You’re beautiful.”

Once again, Akers never showed.

Richland Police once again shared his photo, this time saying, “Morose Monday. Dear Anthony, is it us? Last Wednesday we reached out to you as “wanted”. You replied and even said you were going to turn yourself in. We waited, but you didn’t show. After you stood us up, we reached out again- this time offering you a ride. You replied and said you needed 48 hours. The weekend came and went. We are beginning to think you are not coming. Please call us anytime and we will come to you. 509-628-0333.”

The next day, Akers showed up at the police station — but not before posting a selfie at the elevator: “Here for our date sweetheart,” he wrote.

