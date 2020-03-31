Walmart to check employees’ temperatures, provide masks and gloves

(WSVN) - Walmart has announced new safety measures it will be implementing for its employees.

The company said workers will now have their temperatures taken before the start of their shift.

“Any associate with a temperature of 100.0 degrees will be paid for reporting to work and asked to return home and seek medical treatment if necessary,” a statement read.

Additionally, Walmart will also provide masks and gloves to workers who want to wear them.

The masks, identified only as being high-quality, are expected to arrive at stores within one to two weeks.

“Not N95 respirators — which should be reserved for at-risk healthcare workers,” the company said.

All workers will also be reminded to follow the 6, 20 and 100 rule.

6 feet distance from others.

20 seconds of proper hand washing with water and soap.

100 being the body temperature that requires staying at home.

