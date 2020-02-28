Virginia teacher dresses up as black historical figures to teach students about Black History Month

SUFFOLK, Va. (WSVN) — A Virginia teacher is using a unique approach to educate students about famous black historical figures.

According to WAVY, LaToya McGriff is a teacher at Creekside Elementary School in Suffolk, Virginia.

McGriff is a part of the school’s Black History Month committee, and everyday the committee announces a new historical figure for students to learn about.

However, McGriff went above and beyond an announcement by dressing up as the historical figures.

“It’s kind of bringing history alive for the kids, and it sparks curiosity, McGriff told WAVY. “Once they’re curious about something, that sparks learning, so they can ask me stuff throughout the day or see me in the hall walking because I’ll stay dressed up all day.”

“They’ll say, ‘Oh, you’re the teacher that’s dressed up,’ and they may tell me some facts that I didn’t know about that person or they may ask me something about that person,” McGriff added.

Among the figures McGriff portrayed are Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, singer Ella Fitzgerald, former professional boxer Laila Ali and Tuskegee Airman Lt. Col. Howard Baugh.

McGriff told WAVY she hopes her students also learn about themselves along with those in history.

“I’m hoping they have more confidence in themselves that I, too, can be great, that I can contribute to the world. That’s the biggest takeaway for me,” she said.

