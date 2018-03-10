Video shows woman fighting off man attempting to steal truck with toddler inside

BREMERTON, Wash. (WSVN) – A home surveillance camera captured the moment a woman fought off a man who tried to steal her truck with her 2-year-old child inside.

Video shows the woman walking to the back of her truck to open the bed cover when a man is seen running up to the driver’s door and getting inside.

The woman’s 2-year-old child was in the backseat at the time.

When she realized what was going on, the woman ran to the driver’s door and tried to pull the man out. A fight ensued where police said the man punched the woman in the face. The truck could also be seen moving back and forth before making a sharp turn, all while the woman was clinging to the side.

Ultimately, the woman was able to fight the man off, and he ran away from the scene.

The man, identified by police as 23-year-old Da’Shawn Jackson, was chased down and later arrested.

Jackson has been charged with robbery, kidnapping, burglary, felony harassment, theft of a motor vehicle, assault and hit and run. He is being held on $500,000 bond.

