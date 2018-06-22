Video shows priest slapping baby during baptism

(WSVN) - A video showing a priest slapping a baby during a baptism has gone viral.

The video, uploaded to YouTube, shows a priest trying the calm the crying baby. After several failed attempts, the priest smacks the baby on his face.

A man and a woman, who appear to be the child’s parents, could be seen looking at the priest in shock before forcibly pulling their child away.

The video was uploaded on June 20, and the title is in French. However, it is unknown exactly when and where it took place.

