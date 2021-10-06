OHIO (WSVN) — It looks like Miami isn’t the only place with bad drivers.

The Ohio Department of Transportation recently shared video showing a driver who missed their exit on an Ohio highway. Video shows the driver backing up in the middle of the highway so they could make their exit.

DON'T BE THIS DRIVER: If you miss your exit, don't worry…there are more ahead where you can safely loop back around. #DriveSafeOhio pic.twitter.com/vy8IY7kusM — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) October 5, 2021

“Don’t be this driver,” the department said.

The department went on to remind motorists that if they miss their exit, there will be more where they can get off and safely loop around.

