Video shows blind street dog desperately hugging his rescuer

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WSVN) — A blind pup is getting a second chance thanks to rescuers who saved him from the streets.

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County in Maryland says the stray dog named Ray was living on the streets in Kosovo, struggling to find food due to his blindness.

Volunteers with Kosova Pet Rescue found Ray, who immediately hugged his rescuer’s leg and didn’t want to let go.

“He was literally holding on to people’s legs, desperate for someone to help him, to feed him, to love him,” the SPCA wrote on their Facebook page.

Even more heartbreaking: after rescuers examined Ray, they determined his blindness was actually caused by someone throwing bleach in his face.

The little pup was transported across the Atlantic to Annapolis to get treatment for heartworm and a chance to find a forever family.

The shelter says Ray has a long road ahead of him and needs to first be fostered so he can fully recover.

Anyone interested in helping cover the cost of the pup’s care can donate to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County by visiting their website.

