(WSVN) - The United States Postal Service announced its deadlines for shipping packages this holiday season.

Dec. 17 is the deadline for First Class Mail to arrive by Christmas.

Dec. 18 is the deadline for Priority Mail.

For those who need shipments to travel as fast as Santa Claus, overnight and two-day express service items are due by the 23rd of December.

The USPS has been gearing up for the busy shipping season.

They have upped the number of sorters, delivery drivers and equipment to make things move smoothly this holiday season.

