United States Air Force Band pays tribute to fallen service members with powerful performance

CULPEPER, Va. (WSVN) — The United States Air Force Band honored fallen service members ahead of Memorial Day.

The band posted a video showing Technical Sgt. Jason Covey playing Taps at Culpeper National Cemetery in Virginia, Friday.

As Covey plays the bugle, the headstones of hundreds of fallen soldiers are displayed.

“A long-held musical tradition at military funerals, the music of Taps originated from a Civil War bugle call entitled, ‘Extinguish Lights,'” the band wrote on Facebook. “A plaintive call, the sounding of Taps signals the end of the fallen serviceman’s duty and is the final tribute from a grateful nation.”

“To those who have given the last full measure of devotion, we honor your service, pay tribute to your lives, and thank you for your selfless sacrifice,” the band continued.

