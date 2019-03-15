Training facility for Budweiser Clydesdales welcomes new foal

BOONVILLE, Mo.n (WSVN) — The Budweiser Clydesdales just added a new member to the family.

The Warm Springs Ranch announced the birth of Carly. Carly is the first foal born this year.

According to Fox 46, the 300-acre farm is known as the largest Clydesdale breeding facility in the country.

The farm gives visitors the chance to learn more about the horses and see them up close.

