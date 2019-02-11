Toys”R”Us to make comeback under new company

If you thought you had seen the last of Toys”R”Us, then think again.

Almost a year after closing all of their stores, Toys”R”Us will return under the newly founded company Tru Kids Brands.

Tru Kids Brands made the announcement Monday, citing Toys”R”Us and Babies”R”Us’ “strong brand affinity and loyalty with more than 9.5 million followers across their social media channels.”

“Despite unprecedented efforts to capture the U.S. market share this past holiday season, there is still a significant gap and huge consumer demand for the trusted experience that Toys”R”Us and Babies”R”Us delivers,” said Richard Barry, President & CEO of Tru Kids Brands.

Barry served as the global chief merchandising officer at Toys”R”Us.

Tru Kids said they will be headquartered in New Jersey with a “skilled team” of returning Toys”R”Us employees.

“We have an incredible team focused on bringing Toys”R”Us and Babies”R”Us back in a completely new and reimagined way, so the U.S. doesn’t have to go through another holiday without these beloved brands,” Barry said.

As a part of its strategy, the company announced plans for 70 stores in 2019 in Asia India and Europe. They have not yet announced their plans for the United States.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.