Texas bill would prevent food stamps from being used for sodas, energy drinks, junk food

AUSTIN, Texas (WSVN) — A bill being proposed in Texas could set a few limits on what food stamp recipients can purchase with their benefits.

The bill, HB 4364, was introduced by Texas State Representative Briscoe Cain, and it would prevent food stamp recipients from buying energy drinks, carbonated beverages, candy, cookies and potato chips.

“At-risk Texans and families who utilize the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are often the most susceptible to diabetes and the serious complications associated with it,” Cain told KHOU.

“HB 4364 seeks to curb the spread of diabetes and other health complications among Texans in at-risk populations by eliminating sugary drinks and snacks from the state’s nutrition assistance program,” he added.

If passed, the bill would do into effect on Sept. 1.

To read the full bill text, click here.

