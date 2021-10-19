LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WSVN) — A Tennessee mother barricaded herself and her 2-year-old child in the bathroom of their home after a man broke through a window and crawled inside.

Home surveillance video shows the man banging on the door of Keane Winchester’s home, Thursday. He is then seen breaking the window with a piece of firewood and climbing inside.

“My first instinct is my gun’s not near me, I don’t have anything to protect us, this guy’s armed, so I grabbed my baby, and we ran to our master bathroom,” Winchester told 7News. “I barricaded the bathroom door after I locked it.”

Winchester said the man ended up right outside her bedroom. She told WBBJ that she called 911 and that it only took about 10 minutes for police to arrive.

“He was laying down right beside my bedroom door just laying on the floor just kind of bleeding out from where he climbed in my window,” she said. “They had to drag him out of the house.”

She shared the ordeal with friends and family on Facebook. She said that in response to anyone who said they would have handled the situation differently, she only had time to grab her child and press the door shut.

The sheriff’s office later told her that man was on drugs and knew the people who lived in the home before she and her family moved in last December.

“Being at such a good location in such a nice neighborhood we thought, ‘We were in a safe location,’ but you can’t really base it off of that,” she said.

Winchester said she still doesn’t feel comfortable staying alone in the home, so she and her family have been staying with her mother-in-law.

The suspect remains in the hospital and has not been charged.

