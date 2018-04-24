Teens stop basketball game to kneel as funeral procession passes by

BATON ROUGE, La. (WSVN) — A heartwarming photo is going viral, showing a group of young men stopping their basketball game in a show of respect for a passing funeral procession.

Lynn Bienvenu and her sister Johanna Stroud traveled to Franklinton, Louisiana, in order to attend the funeral of their cousin, Velma Kay Crowe.

As the funeral procession drove by a local middle school, a group of teenagers playing basketball stopped their game, dropping to their knees in an impromptu display of respect for the mourning family.

The sisters were so moved by the gesture that they took a photo of the boys kneeling and posted it to Facebook.

“They took a knee not out of disrespect, but out of honor,” Bienvenu wrote in her post. “There was not an adult in sight to tell them to stop playing.”

The picture has since spread quickly online, with over 1,700 shares. She said some of the boys messaged her on Facebook to give their condolences.

Bienvenu soon learned the names of the boys in the photo, and wanted to recognize them for their kindness. They are identified as Shimar Davis, Shimon Davis, Edward James, Brandon Burton, Quindon Harris, Stacy Ard, James Bickham, Avant Money, Malachi Martin and Kalarrian Dillon.

Locals said the school is on a main road where processions often pass by. According to WAFB, coaches and teachers at the school make a point to teach the students the importance of showing respect for funeral processions.

“This meant a great deal to our family,” Bienvenu said. “May God bless each one as I feel they will achieve greatness.”

