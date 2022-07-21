(WSVN) - A teen is on the road to recovery after he survived a shark attack.

Although many shark attacks have been on the rise lately, experts said shark sightings are actually a good thing.

A calm day at the beach took a scary turn when a 16-year-old went out to surf near Long Island around 6 p.m., Wednesday

The teen is the fifth person on Long Island bit by a shark this summer, but experts said those attacked are likely in the way of what sharks prey on.

“These people are probably just entering near the food source and these sharks are used to bumping into large things trying to get their food,” said Greg Metzger with the Natural History Museum and Nature Center.

The attack happened 40 miles away from where residents found an eight-foot-long juvenile shark on the beach.

More than 300 great white sharks live between Manhattan and Montauk.

It may sound frightening, but experts said all the shark sightings are a sign that marine conservation efforts are at work.

“If you see a lot of whales and dolphins, well the whales and dolphins are there to feed on the same food that the sharks are,” said Metzger. “So, if you’re seeing whales and dolphins, there’s a very good chance that underneath them or with them are the sharks.”

Experts said sharks are usually looking for food in the early mornings and late evenings when the sun barely shines on the water.

The best way to avoid these cold-blooded creatures is to swim midday.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.