Teen learning to drive strikes, kills 2 men in parking lot

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WSVN) — Police said two men died after a teen learning to drive struck them in a Philadelphia shopping center parking lot.

Fox 29 reports the 15-year-old girl was learning how to drive in a Ford Explorer around 9 p.m. Monday while under the supervision of a parent.

“She was navigating into a parking spot and made a mistake. The vehicle lunged forward, striking two men who were seated at the wall of the dollar store,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Overwise told WPVI.

A 54-year-old man died at the scene, and a 55-year-old man died shortly afterward at a nearby hospital, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Drivers must be 16 years old to get a learner’s permit in Pennsylvania.

Police have not yet said if any charges will be filed.

