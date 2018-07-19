Swiss Rolls, bread sold in Florida recalled due to salmonella contamination

(WSVN) - A company that manufactures Swiss Rolls and bread for multiple brands has issued a nationwide recall due to Salmonella concerns.

Flowers Foods has issued a voluntary recall for Swiss Rolls sold under several brands including Mrs. Freshley’s, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, Market Square and Great Value, which is Walmart’s generic brand.

The recall has also been issued for Captain John Derst’s Old Fashioned Bread, which is distributed in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

According to Flowers Foods, the recall was issued due to the presence of Salmonella in the whey powder used to make the items.

No illnesses have been reported so far.

The company said the affected products should either be discarded or returned to the store for a full refund. Flower Foods urges customers not to consume the products.

To check to see if your purchases have been affected, click here for a list of UPC numbers and “best by” dates.

