Sweet video shows woman reuniting with dog missing for two weeks

JACKSON, Miss. (WSVN) — A woman in Mississippi had a joyful reunion with her dog that had been missing for two weeks, and the beautiful moment was caught on camera.

According to WLBT, Joyce Adams reported her 7-month-old husky mix named Daisy missing on June 20th after the dog escaped from her yard and got lost.

Adams began contacting local animal shelters, sending them photos of her missing puppy.

The effort proved worthwhile: Jackson Friends of the Animal Shelter called her two weeks later on July 3rd, telling her Daisy had been brought to their facility by animal control officers.

Shelter staff recorded video of their happy reunion, as Daisy excitedly jumped to greet and kiss her owner.

