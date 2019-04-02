Supermarket in Thailand trades plastic packaging for banana leaves

(WSVN) - A supermarket in Thailand traded plastic packaging for banana leaves to cover their fresh produce items.

Rimping Supermarket uses the banana leaves to hold onions, peppers and cucumbers among others.

The banana leaves are held around the produce by a thin piece of bamboo string.

Perfect Homes Chiang Mai Properties posted the picture to Facebook to show the innovative way the store is reducing waste.

The leaves are not the first green initiative from the supermarket.

According to the company’s website, biodegradable bags and used cardboard boxes are available to customers to hold their groceries in.

Biodegradable food bowls and trays are also in stock at the store.

