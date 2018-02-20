Study suggests ‘modest’ alcohol consumption can help you live past 90

(WSVN) - What’s the secret to living a longer life? According to one study, alcohol may be just as beneficial as exercise.

Findings from the “90-plus” study, conducted by researchers at the University of California – Irvine on participants ages 90 and older, show that people who drink moderate amounts of alcohol lived longer than those who didn’t.

Researchers began the study in 2003 to follow people living in their 90s in order to see what helped them live for so long.

The scientists found that people who drank about two glasses of beer or wine per day were 18 percent less likely to experience a premature death than those who abstained, according to United Press International. Meanwhile, participants who exercised 15 to 45 minutes a day cut the same risk by 11 percent.

“I have no explanation for it, but I do firmly believe that modest drinking improves longevity,” neurologist Claudia Kawas said Saturday at the American Association for the Advancement of Science annual conference.

The study also found that drinking moderate amounts of coffee can help you live a longer life.

