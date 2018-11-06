Study: People who decorate for Christmas early are happier

(WSVN) — The earlier you put up your Christmas decorations, the happier you’ll be, according to researchers.

The study, published by the Journal of Environmental Psychology, says putting up decorations early sends a signal to neighbors that the homeowners are open to socializing and making new friends.

“The results support the idea that residents can use their home’s exterior to communicate attachment and possibly to integrate themselves into a neighborhood’s social activities,” researchers wrote.

The findings also suggest that decorating for the holidays helps bring up positive, nostalgic feelings about one’s childhood, and doing so earlier can jump-start those happy emotions.

The study also found that those who get into the holiday spirit early tend to live more joyous and healthier lives.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.