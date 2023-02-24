(CNN) – “It’s just so sad seeing an 80 year old man having to do things an 80 year old shouldn’t have to do,” said Callisburg High School senior Banner Tidwell.

Three seniors at Callisburg High School in Texas noticed a need within their school’s community and quickly responded.

They noticed Mr. James.

A retired Callisburg resident who had to come out of retirement and become their school custodian last month due to the rise in cost-of-living in recent months.

“It’s crazy to see something that you know, we didn’t, we know people who would have wanted to help but we didn’t think it would blow up,” senior Marti Yousko said.

A single TikTok video posted by Callisburg senior Greyson Thurman showing Mr. James cleaning the halls attached with the video a GoFundMe aiming to help James continue to live comfortably.

“I have 2,000 followers and that was enough to get the word out,” said Thurman.

Raising $10,000 in 12 hours, most of the donations coming from students.

Callisburg principal Jason Hooper is proud of his students as well as those who pitched in.

“Its just amazing, you know of the need that was met because of three kind kids, but of all of our students who have pitched in to help that need,” said Hooper.

The GoFundMe has received over 8,000 donations and it is nearly at $260,000 as of Friday morning.

Students remain hopeful that they can continue to raise money, and their act of kindness will remind others of the good still in the world.

“When I saw the money come in that really gave me faith, in today’s world. Especially all the evil going around,” said Thurman.

