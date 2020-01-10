Students give standing ovation to 6-year-old classmate who finished chemo treatment

NEWBURY, Ohio (WSVN) — A student who finished his final cancer treatment was greeted with a warm welcome from his classmates.

After a 3-year long battle with leukemia, 6-year-old John Oliver Zippay finally took his last chemotherapy treatment just after Christmas, Fox 8 reports.

With a long and difficult journey behind him, John’s classmates, teachers and family took some time to celebrate, and they greeted him with a standing ovation at his school.

Video shows John walking down the hall while his teachers and classmates clapped and cheered him on.

“Him having to miss some of the time was tough, but the class was just so happy to see him come back,” said school principal Patrick Gannon.

John’s parents said the last few years were tough, but they are happy that he is better and that he can be a child again.

“You want that for your child, to grow up and get dirty and play outside and have fun, and we kept him in a bubble, so we’re excited — looking forward to the future and having our little boy back,” his mother Megan Zippay told Fox 8.

