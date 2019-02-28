State department issues warning for travelers headed to Bahamas

(WSVN) - The U.S. State Department has issued a travel advisory for visitors heading to the Bahamas.

The State Department is warning travelers to “exercise increased caution” while in the Bahamas due to crime levels.

“Violent crime, such as burglaries, armed robberies, and sexual assault, is common, even during the day and in tourist areas,” the State Department said in their warning. “Although the family islands are not crime-free, the vast majority of crime occurs on New Providence and Grand Bahama islands.”

U.S. government personnel are not allowed to visit the Sand Trap area in Nassau due to crime.

Officials also said that activities involving commercial recreational watercraft, including water tours, are not consistently regulated, and watercraft are often not maintained and many companies do not have safety certifications to operate in the Bahamas.

Officials also said jet-ski operators have been known to commit sexual assaults against tourists as well.

The State Department has issued the following tips to stay safe:

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.