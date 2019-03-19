South Carolina woman arrested, accused of trying to use stun gun on girlfriend of child’s father

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSVN) — A South Carolina woman has been arrested after she was accused of attacking the girlfriend of her child’s father with a stun gun.

According to WSPA, deputies arrested 22-year-old Savanna Grace White after she got into a fight with the victim.

Police said they were called to the scene and found two women fighting on the ground.

According to an arrest report obtained by the station, White drove to the home, pulled out a stun gun and attacked the girlfriend of her child’s father.

However, deputies said the victim was able to get the stun gun away from White, fight her back and hold her until help arrived.

White’s child was in the car at the time of the attack, according to the police report.

According to WYFF, the victim told deputies she went to the sheriff’s office earlier that morning to get a restraining order against White, who she said was harassing her.

White said she went to the home to confront the woman because she felt she had been abusing her child, and she had only brought the stun gun for self-defense.

White was later arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery.

A family member was called to the home to pick up the child.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.