Someone wrote ‘free’ on a dog in permanent marker, then abandoned it

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WSVN) — Rescuers in Ohio found a dog that had been abandoned by someone who wrote messages all over her body in permanent marker.

The small terrier mix had the words “Free” and “Good home only” scrawled on her fur before she was dumped in a park.

The Ross County Humane Society took the pup in and renamed her Marvella.

Staff member Brittany May took to Facebook with photos of the dog, writing, “How are you going to dump your dog, and write FREE all over it in permanent marker! I just don’t get it!”

“This is a whole new level of LOW!” May continued.

Shelter employees gave the dog a bath to remove as much permanent marker as possible and said she will soon be available for adoption.

Marvella’s story quickly spread on social media, and the humane society says plenty of people have turned in applications to adopt her.

Workers encourage anyone interested in Marvella to consider adopting dogs from shelters across the country.

“Please keep in mind that shelters all over the country, including ours, are full of dogs that were given away as ‘free’ or otherwise abandoned,” the humane society wrote in its update on Marvella. “They all deserve loving forever homes. Please take time to adopt from a local shelter, don’t shop.”

