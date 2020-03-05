Single dad adopts 13-year-old boy abandoned at hospital by adoptive parents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSVN) — A North Carolina man has adopted a young boy who was abandoned by his adoptive parents.

According to Fox 35, Peter Mutabazi has been fostering kids for three years. He even has an Instagram page chronicling the events and time he has spent with his foster children.

Among the children was a young boy named Tony. Mutabazi said Tony had originally been adopted by a Oklahoma couple when he was 4.

However, Mutabazi said the couple abandoned Tony when he was 11 years old.

Mutabazi initially fostered Tony for a weekend, but when he learned the boy’s story, he decided to adopt him.

Fox 35 reported that on Nov. 19, the adoption was finalized and the pair were officially father and son.

“ADOPTED TODAY!!! I was chosen, I was wanted, I was cherished, I grew in his heart, I was the missing piece and I’m loved today despite of my short coming,” Mutabazi wrote on Instagram. “‘Little souls find their way to you, whether their from your womb or someone elses.’ I found my little/big soul today!”

The pair told Fox 35 they enjoy spending time watching movies, reading books and riding bikes. However, Mutabazi said one thing he loves is getting a hug from his son.

“Of all the joys that parenting has brought to my life a hug from my son is at the top of the list. Never take the blessing of love and affection from your children for granted,” Mutabazi wrote. “To our kids it take a while to get that hang and when it comes, we never want to let it go. Son, thank you for taking the step of faith and trust. I love you so much.”

