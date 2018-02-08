Shred your ex on Valentine’s Day and get free Hooters wings

If Valentine’s Day is a touchy holiday for you, Hooters may have a tasty solution to help ease your heartbreak.

The restaurant chain is offering 10 free wings to visitors on the love-filled holiday, but there’s a catch! You will need to bring in a picture of your ex, to shred and forget.

This is the second year Hooters is giving customers across the country the chance to #ShredYourEx.

The Valentine’s Day deal of “buy 10 wings, get 10 boneless wings free” will be available on Feb. 14 for dine-in guests only.

