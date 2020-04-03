Sailors cheer for fired Navy captain who sounded COVID-19 alarm

(CNN/WSVN) – Sailors on the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt gave their commander a hero’s send-off in Guam.

More than 100 sailors on the ship have the coronavirus. The ship has a crew of nearly 5,000.

Capt. Brett Crozier was relieved of command for a memo warning Navy leadership that action was needed to save the lives of his crew.

Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said Thursday Crozier showed “extremely poor judgment” and disseminated the memo too widely.

The information was published in the San Francisco Chronicle, but Modly said he has no indication that Crozier leaked the memo.

He faulted Crozier for going outside the chain of command and sending the memo over an unsecured system, adding to the chances of a leak.

CNN previously reported that some of the sailors from the Roosevelt will be quarantined in hotel rooms in Guam.

Modly said nearly a thousand personnel were off the ship and 2,700 were expected to be off in the next couple of days.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.