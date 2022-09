(WSVN) - Late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s signature collar necklace is up for auction.

The necklace is estimated to be worth up to $5,000.

Some of the rare signature pieces from Ginsburg’s fashion collection includes two pairs of her lace gloves and one of her favorite shawls.

The auction is live and can be found here.

It ends on Sept. 16.

