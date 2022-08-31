(WSVN) - For the first time since 2019, a hysterical display of inflatable dinosaur athletics returned to a racetrack in Washington and it is guaranteed to make you smile.

Participants gathered for the Running of the Rexes where more than 150 runners wearing inflatable t-rex costumes took off down the Emerald Downs racetrack in Washington state for the first time in three years and this year it was more significant than ever before!

In the end, only one champ could be named in the adult and kid runner categories …

One adult and one child have been crowned the cretaceous champions.

