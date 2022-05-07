WASHINGTON (WSVN) — Rita Case, president and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group, received a high honor in the nation’s capital this weekend.

Case was presented with the Horatio Alger Award during the awards’ 75th induction ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The awards are annually given to esteemed individuals who have succeeded despite facing adversities, and who have remained committed to higher education and charitable efforts in their communities.

Previous winners include U.S. presidents Ronald Reagan and Dwight Eisenhower as well as Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

