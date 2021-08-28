NEAR NASSAU, Bahamas (WSVN) — Two divers died after they suffered from decompression sickness off the Bahamas, according to a local news outlet.

The Bahamas Press reported that the incident happened off of Rose Island, east of Paradise Island, Saturday afternoon.

According to the report, the victims were diving when they suffered from compression of the lungs, also known as “the bends.” It happens when a scuba diver ascends to the surface too quickly.

The report initially stated the divers were killed after they were attacked by sharks, but that was not the case.

The report said the victims’ bodies were brought to shore near Nassau.

