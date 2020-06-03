Protesters and healthcare workers in NYC show praise to one another

(WSVN) - Protesters on the streets of New York City stopped to honor healthcare workers, while the hospital staff and employees did the same.

As demonstrators marched passed New York University’s Cancer Center, they saw workers applauding them from inside of the building.

The protesters then stopped and cheered back at the healthcare workers to thank them for all of their hard work.

Some of the center’s employees even went downstairs to the front of the building to show their support for the protesters.

