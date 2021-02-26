Prince Harry reveals Archie’s first word — ‘crocodile’

(WSVN) - Prince Harry revealed that Archie’s first word was “crocodile” during an appearance on James Corden’s Late Late Show.

The prince told the TV host that Archie is putting words together and singing songs.

The Duke of Sussex also mentioned what the Queen got Archie for Christmas — a waffle maker!

Harry said his son loves waffles and that’s what they have for breakfast most mornings.

