(WSVN) - There’s a jumbo jackpot still up for grabs.

There was no winner for Monday night’s drawing for the Powerball.

The jackpot has now gone up to an estimated $441 million. The cash value, according to the Powerball website, is $317.5 million.

It is the third-highest jackpot of the year.

The next drawing is Wednesday night, good luck!

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.