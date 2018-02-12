Porch pirates unknowingly steal 500 live cockroaches from scientist’s mailbox

MARINA, Calif. (WSVN) — Porch pirates in California apparently got much more than they bargained for when they stole a package from a woman’s mailbox.

Rosalinda Vizina and many of her neighbors fell victim recently fell victim to mailbox thieves, who stole envelopes and packages from multiple residents.

“One of these boxes had been left open. It looked like it was pried open. And all the mail was gone,” Vizina told KSBW. “So the post office was telling us about the mail box thieves that have been happening all the way down the street.”

But Vizina says she’s certain the thieves were in for quite a surprise after they took one of the packages she’d ordered to be sent to her house, which contained 500 live cockroaches.

Vizina is an entomologist, and said the roaches were part of a study she is conducting.

“I feel bad for the roaches in case they got smushed or tossed or something like that. For the thieves, I hope they went everywhere,” she said.

The Post Office said thieves are becoming more brazen with mail thefts with the start of tax season, as millions await refunds. USPS recommends having valuable items delivered to your workplace, or picking up your mail as quickly as possible.

