Police: suspect runs out of gas while trying to flee robbery

PITTSBURGH (WSVN) — A man trying to flee the scene of a robbery was thwarted by his own car’s empty gas tank.

According to Pittsburgh Police, 39-year-old Anthony Scoleri robbed a Rite Aid and jumped into his red Ford Mustang in order to get away.

The only problem is, the Mustang was out of gas.

Police said when Scoleri realized he was unable to get away in his Mustang, he ran into a nearby alleyway where he came face to face Officer Clarence Ford.

Ford and several other officers were able to quickly take Scoleri into custody.

Police said they were able to recover the cash and discovered he had a fake pistol.

