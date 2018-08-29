Police: Mom of 5 killed in crash after boyfriend cut brake lines to make crack pipe

SCRANTON, Pa. (WSVN) — A woman in Pennsylvania died in a car crash after police say her boyfriend cut her brake lines.

Pennsylvania State Police said 39-year-old John William Jenkins Jr. cut the lines “in an attempt to obtain a metal pipe that could be used to smoke crack cocaine.”

According to Lehigh Valley Live, Jenkins has been charged with homicide in the death of his 38-year-old girlfriend Tammy Fox.

Officers said Fox was driving her Black Hyundai Sonata on the morning of August 22nd when the car started accelerating hit several parked cars before it “violently struck a tree.”

A witness told the Scranton Times-Tribune that the vehicle appeared to be going 50 to 60 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

“A mechanical inspection and search of Fox’s vehicle showed that the brake lines had been cut,” police said in a news release.

WNEP reports Jenkins admitted to police that he has no knowledge of cars, but decided to “cut anything from underneath the vehicle that could be used to smoke crack.”

Jenkins is being held without bail.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover Fox’s funeral expenses and care for her five children. To donate, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.