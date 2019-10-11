Police in Pennsylvania reminding parents to check Halloween candy after THC-laced candy found

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WSVN) — A Pennsylvania police department is reminding parents to check their children’s Halloween candy.

Johnstown Police shared images of THC-laced candy seized through a search warrant.

Police said drug-laced edibles are packaged like regular candy and may be hard to distinguished from the real thing.

“During this Halloween, we urge parents to be ever vigilant in checking their children’s candy before allowing them to consume those treats,” police said.

