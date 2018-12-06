Police find drugs on woman accused of shoplifting from Ohio Walmart

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WSVN) — A woman accused of shoplifting from an Ohio Walmart will also face drug charges.

According to the Vindicator, 27-year-old Alyssa Zebrasky was stopped for stealing a bag from Walmart.

When police searched her, they found a hypodermic needle, crystal meth and a suboxone pill.

Detectives also found out that Zebrasky had a warrant for failure to appear on a separate charge in another city.

Zebrasky is due in court on Thursday, and faces charges of theft, drug possession, drug abuse instruments, and failure to appear in court.

