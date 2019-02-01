Police: 4 had plan to kidnap, sexually assault child from county fair and then burn victim alive

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. (WSVN) — Investigators have arrested four people accused of planning to kidnap a child from a Michigan county fair planned to sexually assault the victim before burning them alive.

There was no specific target named in the plot, as the two couples, David Bailey, 37, and Jayme LaPoint, 19; and Matthew Toole, 32, and Talia Furman, 32, had planned to find a random child for the deed, according to Michigan State Police.

According to MLive, were all have been charged in the conspiracy that was uncovered by police detectives.

According to the police report obtained by the newspaper, an inmate tipped off police after he met with Toole and his girlfriend, Furman, who told him he was going to have sex with a young girl when she turned 9 years old.

During the investigation, detectives said a witness came forward and explained how she heard the four suspects speaking about a plan to abduct a child from a county fair. The four allegedly had the dates for several fairs pulled up and were looking to see which stage events were geared towards children.

Police said in their report, LaPoint, who was 18 at the time, would be used to lure the child away.

Detectives said the group then planned to kidnap the child, take them to a rental cabin, torture them, and place them in a burning barrel to burn the child alive. They then planned to crush up the child’s bones and teeth and burn down the cabin.

Police also said LaPoint detailed how she and Bailey molested a 1-year-old girl they had once baby-sat.

The group is set to be tried in March.

