Police: 3 brothers accused of raping girl; 1 is on the run

KENNER, La. (AP) — Three brothers have been accused of raping a 10-year-old girl after forcing their way into a bathroom where she was hiding, Louisiana authorities said. One of them remains a fugitive.
Brothers Raul and Wilmer Paz Perez, both 35, were arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 13, news outlets reported.
Authorities are searching for the third brother, Elder Paz Perez, 31, on the same charges and additional rape charges regarding a second victim, Kenner police Lt. Michael Cunningham said on Monday.
Cunningham said the siblings were friends of the victim’s family.
The brothers were alone with the girl on Sept. 9 and began making sexual advances towards her, even offering her money, Cunningham said.
The girl refused and locked herself in the bathroom but they broke in and raped her, Cunningham said.
One of the girl’s relatives called police Saturday after finding out about the rape.
Police said anyone with information on Elder Paz Perez should contact the office.
It’s unclear if the brothers have an attorney who could comment on their behalf.
