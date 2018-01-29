Pods of orcas, dolphins spotted swimming off California coast

PALOS VERDES, Calif. (WSVN) — Several orcas and dolphins were spotted swimming off the coast of southern California last week.

A pod of killer whales and a pod of orcas could be seen swimming off the coast of Palos Verdes, just south of Los Angeles, on Wednesday afternoon.

Viewers watched as several orcas breeched the water several times, while dolphins jumped through the waves nearby.

At one point, aerial footage showed the whales circling a seal, which became frantic as it attempted to out-maneuver the orcas and avoid becoming a midday snack.

